Big Lakes County hosted its annual barbecue June 20 on the lawn at the administrative centre in High Prairie. Beef-on-a-bun, hotdogs, salads and desserts was prepared by Big Lakes Family and Community Support Services. Information about the review of the municipal development plan and the land-use bylaw was also available for the public. Tomato plants were also given away.

Three people enjoy a delicious meal. Left-right, are Doug Fjeld, Mae Fjeld and Betty Cunningham.

Big Lakes planning and development department provided information about the review of the municipal development plan and land-use bylaw. Left-right, are: ISL Engineering and Land Services community planners Natalie Tremblay and Chelseay Rudolph; Pat Olansky, Big Lakes director of community services and planning; planning assistant Sylvia Jezewski; and Big Lakes geographic information system (GIS) co-ordinator Amy D. Nelson

People went home with tomato plants given away by the county. Left-right, are Julie Labrecque, Jean-Paul Duguay, Ed Muller and Sylvie Dion.