Big Lakes County hiring a finance manager

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County is searching for a new employee to assist the finance department.

The County is seeking a person to serve as the finance manager to assist with the day-to-day operations of corporate services, says a response from council.

Big Lakes is seeking an experienced and driven finance manager to lead the financial operations teams as posted on the Rural Municipalities of Alberta and Big Lakes’ websites job boards Aug. 22.

When the County was seeking a director of corporate services in 2022, the position was posted as a finance manager.

The finance manager will work under the director of corporate services, currently held by David Reynolds.

The closing date is Sept. 16.

However, the position will remain open until a suitable candidate is found.