Big Lakes County hires Smith as grants officer

Samantha Smith

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County welcomes Samantha Smith as its new grants officer.

A longtime resident of High Prairie, she welcomes the opportunity to serve in her role to seek grants and support community organizations.

“I have an innate desire to connect with and support those around me,” says Smith, who started work May 16.

“It has been a privilege having an opportunity to hone and develop a skill set to the County and community organizations.”

As the grants officer, she will also build board development and continue to foster community engagement with organizations.

Smith has spent most of her career working in the administration field with a background in counselling and psychology.

She is delighted about her role with Big Lakes County.

“I am excited to be a part of the Big Lakes County team and I am grateful for the learning experiences throughout my time here.”

Smith succeeds Kim Moore, who became the new communications co-ordinator succeeding Victoria Zahacy.

Moore became the grants officer on June 7, 2021.