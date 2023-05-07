Big Lakes County declares Public Works Week

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County will celebrate Public Works Week set for May 21-27.

At its meeting April 24, council approved a motion to proclaim Public Works Week designated by the Canadian Public Works Association.

“This is a good opportunity to recognize our public works staff,” says Kevin Cymbaluk, director of public works.

Big Lakes has proclaimed the week in the past and holds a staff barbecue.

“Connecting the World” is the theme of 63rd annual Public Works Week.

Reeve Robert Nygaard encourages residents to thank public works employees for the time and commitment in the county.

“I urge all citizens to pay tribute to our public works professionals, managers and employees to recognize the substantial contributions they make to our health, safety and quality of life,” Nygaard says in the proclamation.

“Public works professionals focus on infrastructure and services that are of vital importance to sustainable and resilient communities and to the public health, high quality of life and well-being of people of Big Lakes.”

Municipal public works departments are responsible to rebuild, improve and protecting local transportation systems, water supply, water treatment and solid waste systems, public buildings and other structures and facilities essential to citizens.