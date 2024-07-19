Big Lakes County decides to feature airport

A welcome sign greets visitors to the High Prairie Airport. The terminal is located behind.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Big Lakes County will be featuring the High Prairie Airport in a magazine article in the coming months.

Council agreed, albeit not unanimously, at its July 10 meeting to spend $2,900 US and create a 6-8-page article in the Business Review Magazine. The fee includes a half-page colour ad.

CAO David Reynolds brought forth the proposal. He wrote that the magazine approached him about the story and ad, which would be showcased in the magazine’s fall edition.

“This article will focus specifically on the High Prairie Airport but can also portray several initiatives that the airport is working on or needs assistance with,” wrote Reynolds to council.

The magazine has over 840,000 subsribers across Canada, the United States and Caribbean.

Reynolds added an initial interview had already occurred and that he researched feedback from other airports with good reviews.

Reeve Tyler Airth suggested the cost of the article could perhaps be split with the Town of High Prairie.

“We could go forward either way but it would be good to ask (the Town),” said Airth.

North Gilwood – Triangle Councillor Jim Zabolotniuk voted against the article and questioned the benefit.

“Just don’t jump into things,” he said.

“Will it benefit us or not?” Zabolotniuk asked.

“We don’t see it (the magazine). We don’t know anything about it,” he concluded.

Council agreed if the Town of High Prairie does not share in the cost of the article, they would not be allowed to participate in the interview for the article.

Council did not specify how much money they were asking from the Town.