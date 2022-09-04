Big Lakes County CAO Panasiuk leaving for Hinton

Jordan Panasiuk

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County CAO Jordan Panasiuk has resigned after accepting a CAO position for the Town of Hinton.

He submitted his letter of resignation Aug. 17 and will work for Big Lakes until Oct. 14 before he starts in Hinton on Oct. 17.

Employed with Big Lakes since late 2016, he says he moves on with positive experiences.

“I am very proud to have had the opportunity to be part of the Big Lakes County team over the last six years,” Panasiuk says.

“It is a great feeling to look back on my time here and see how far we have come as an organization over that time.”

He appreciates his time he served for the county and all his connections.

“I want to thank everyone, past and present, for entrusting me as CAO and giving me the opportunity to progress my career here at home,” says Panasiuk, who grew up in High Prairie.

He started with Big Lakes as director of community services on Nov. 16, 2016 before he was appointed deputy CAO on Aug. 14, 2017.

Panasiuk became acting CAO on Sept. 1 and promoted to CAO on Jan. 8, 2019.

Prior to working for Big Lakes, he served as a municipal intern for Lamont County.

Reeve Robert Nygaard thanks Panasiuk for serving the county and wishes him all the best in his new position.

“Jordan’s tenure as CAO hasn’t come without its challenges or unprecedented circumstances,” Nygaard says.

“He has led us through a once-in-a-lifetime global pandemic, never-before-seen drops in municipal revenue and a significant transfer of power that saw seven new council members elected in 2021,” Nygaard says.

“Through it all, his resiliency has never wavered.”

The reeve says it takes a special person to serve in such a role.

“It takes a certain kind of person to be dedicated to public service,” Nygaard says.

“Jordan has, without question, proven to be all that and more.”

Serving as reeve since last October, Nygaard says Panasiuk has been a good help to him.

“I have very much appreciated working with him and wish him well in his new role,” Nygaard says.

“I know he will prove to be a strong leader and dedicated public servant for Hinton as he was for Big Lakes County.”

In the coming week, council will initiate next steps to hire a new CAO.

Big Lakes joins neighbouring Town of High Prairie in a search for a CAO.

High Prairie is seeking a successor for Rod Risling who announced his resignation Feb. 28 before his final day April 22.