Big Lakes County hosted its annual barbecue June 16 on the lawn at the administrative centre in High Prairie after the event was cancelled the past two years by COVID-19 restrictions. About 300 people were served, says Nicole Hanna, manager of Big Lakes Family and Community Support Services. About 440 attended the previous event in 2019.

Big Lakes County council prepare to serve beef-on-a-bun lunch and hotdogs. Left-right, are Reeve Robert Nygaard, High Prairie East – Banana Belt Councillor Tyler Airth, Enilda – Big Meadow Councillor Lane Monteith, South Sunset House – Gilwood Councillor Ann Stewart, Grouard Councillor Jeff Chalifoux, Kinuso Councillor Roberta Hunt, Heart River – Salt Prairie Councillor Garrett Zahacy and North Gilwood – Triangle Councillor Jim Zabolotniuk.

Beef-on-a-bun and hotdogs were served. Ready to eat their meals, left-right, are Declan Haire, 11, father Dan Haire and Tim Johnston.

The Big Lakes County barbecue was a family affair for many people Left-right, are Colten Kemp, wife Zoey Kemp, Lucas Kemp, six months, and the baby’s grandfather Peter Blacha.