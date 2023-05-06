Big Lakes County awards business upgrades

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has awarded four business refurbishment grants to a community organization and three businesses to upgrade their facilities.

At its regular meeting April 24, council approved $2,500 matching grants to the Enilda and District Society for Recreation and Culture, Faust General Store, Northern Alta Industrial Medical Services Inc. and Running Dream Equestrian.

The program provides up to four businesses with a $2,500 matching grant for a total of $10,000 annually, says Brett Hawken, director of community and protective services.

“The purpose of the program is to encourage and provide business located in Big Lakes County an opportunity to invest in facade renovations, some interiors upgrades and online presence upgrades,” Hawken says.

He says council received five applications for 2023 by the deadline of March 15.

The four recipients all have Big Lakes business licences.

One application did not meet the program criteria since it was located in the Town of High Prairie.

The Enilda society was awarded funding to build a 35-foot bulkhead at the Enilda Mud Bowl bowling alley above the service counter and to patch several potholes in the parking lot.

Cost of the total project is estimated at $5,234.60.

Faust General Store applied for funding to repair the roof on the west side of the building, a facelift to the building on the north side, paint the above-ground fuel tank and change the interior lights to LED lighting.

Cost of the total project is estimated at $10,000.

Northern Alta plans to replace window panes, upgrades signs to upgrade the posted information.

Upgrades in the front of the building include repairs to the ramp, replace the checker plate and repair the cement pad in front of the building.

Cost of the total project is estimated at $7,647.14.

Running Dream Equestrian applied for funds to build a fence in the back half of the property to make it functional and safe for both horses and the community.

Cost of the total project is estimated at $12,802.51.

“These improvements are intended to tackle some of the issues mentioned in the 2019 Visitor-Friendly Assessment,” Hawken says.

The survey found that many business fronts needed some upgrades to beautify them to attract more visitors, shoppers and customers.

He says the program works with other revitalization programs to:

-Build local community and civic pride among the business community and citizens of Big Lakes.

-Promote the viability of retail and commercial businesses and help building owners to attract and retain tenants and customers.