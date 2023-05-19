Big Lakes County appoints weed, pest inspectors

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Weed inspectors for Big Lakes County have been appointed for the summer.

At its regular meeting May 10, council named Darian Cunningham, Amara Drefs, Shelley Henkel and Daniel Thompson as weed and insect inspectors under the Alberta Weed Control Act and the Alberta Pest Control Act.

Inspectors serve under the direction of the agricultural fieldman or designate for the 2023 summer season, said Brett Hawken, director of community and protective services.

“Administration will send a similar request for decision to both the Town of High Prairie and the Town of Swan Hills as we provide legislated weed inspection services to these municipalities under our Inter-Municipal Collaboration Framework with them,” Hawken told council.

Appointed inspectors, the assistant agricultural fieldman and seasonal agricultural labourers participate in municipal work in conducting weed and pest inspection.

Council is required to appoint inspectors for them to legally enter private land to conduct inspections for provincially legislated weeds and pests to assist in ensuring the municipality meets its delegated responsibilities under the weed and pest acts.