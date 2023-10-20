Big Lakes County answers alarm bells

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has granted emergency funding to help a Kinuso organization install emergency systems in its community facility.

At its meeting Oct. 11, council approved a request from the Central Slave Lake Agricultural Society for an emergency capital grant of $2,144.64; the County’s 50 per cent share of the project cost to install updated security and fire alarms in the Kinuso Agricultural Building.

Total cost of the project is estimated at $4,503.77 as stated in a quote from Connexion Telecom and Security based in Slave Lake.

The society submitted a request for the special funding, grants officer Samantha Smith says.

“Over the last several months, the security alarm issues have been unable to be resolved by the current service provider,” Smith says, stating a letter from Linda Wedmid, a director on the society board.

A site visit from a new provider determined the security system and smoke detectors need to be replaced in the buildings, which includes a community hall and curling rink.

In compliance with the annual fire alarm inspection and the NFP Insurance requirements, the capital grant funding would support the cost to replace the old security system, the installation of smoke detectors throughout the building and connecting the kitchen fire suppression to the security system, Smith notes.

Historically, the society has not previously applied for capital grant funding through Big Lakes County.