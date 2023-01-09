Big Lakes Christmas Angels volunteers deliver 68 hampers

Christmas Angels food hampers were prepared by staff at Big Lakes County and Big Lakes County Family and Community Support Services. Left-right, are Tori Dumaresque, Joussard Councillor Richard Mifflin, Nancy Marquardt, Danielle Cox, Reeve Robert Nygaard, Lucy Girard, Janelle Carlson, Dylan Fath, Pat Olansky, Patsy Campion, Sylvia Jezewski, Jason Cottingham, Amanda Backs and Lyndon Moore.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

In 2022, Christmas dinner was enjoyed by more than 60 less-fortunate families and individuals, thanks to food hampers from Big Lakes County Family and Community Support Services (FCSS).

Christmas Angels delivered 68 Christmas hampers, up from 66 in 2021, FCSS manager Nicole Hanna says.

“We were expecting a slight increase due to the rising cost of living,” Hanna says.

“Although we did expect an increase in applicants, we are always happy to see our residents showing resilience in this economic climate.”

Each hamper included a turkey, stuffing, potatoes, carrots, corn, buns, gravy mix, cranberry sauce, milk, butter and oranges.

Gifts and toys were also given to children in families.

“We were able to add food items to the baskets and increase the price points for the toys,” Hanna says

FCSS is grateful for those who donated.

“Support from the community and local businesses was amazing,” Hanna says.

“We would not be able to do this program for families and individuals in need if it were not for the generosity of donors.”

She notes the hampers serve a special need during a special time of year.

“It is our goal that every resident enjoys food on the table and children have toys under the Christmas tree.

“Donations of any amount can help make a difference right in our own community.”

Hampers were packed at the Joussard Community Hall by county staff, Reeve Robert Nygaard and Joussard Councillor Richard Mifflin.

“We thank everyone who was able to assist with deliveries and our FCSS team for making this all happen,” Hanna says.

In previous years, Christmas Angels delivered 56 hampers in 2020, 61 in 2019 and 48 in 2018.