Big Lakes Angels deliver 78 food hampers

Christmas Angels food hampers were prepared by staff at Big Lakes County and Big Lakes County Family and Community Support Services (FCSS). In the front row, left-right, are Janelle Olansky, Sylvie Jezewski and Patsy Campion. Back row, left-right, are Jason Cottingham, Tori Dumaresque, Amanda Backs, Amy Nelson, Nancy Marquardt, Luci Martinson, Kimberly Moore, Faust Councillor Robert Nygaard, deputy reeve and Enilda – Big Meadow Councillor Lane Monteith, Sunset House – Gilwood South Councillor Ann Stewart, Scott Stewart, Lynn Panasiuk, Lucy Girard and Danielle Cox.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Christmas dinner was enjoyed by nearly 80 less-fortunate families and individuals thanks to food hampers from Big Lakes County Family and Community Support Services.

Christmas Angels delivered 78 Christmas hampers, up from 64 in 2022, FCSS manager Nicole Hanna says.

“We were expecting a slight increase due to the rising cost of living,” Hanna says.

“Although we did expect an increase in applicants, we are always happy to see our residents showing resilience in this economic climate.”

Each hamper included a turkey, stuffing, potatoes, carrots, corn, buns, gravy mix, cranberry sauce, milk, butter, oranges, hot chocolate, juice mix, pancake mix, chocolates, popcorn and candy canes.

Gifts and toys were also given to children in families.

“We were able to add food items to the baskets and increase the price points for the toys,” Hanna says.

FCSS is grateful for those who donated.

“Support from the community and local businesses is amazing,” Hanna says.

“We would not be able to do this program for families and individuals in need if it were not for the generosity of donors.”

She notes the hampers serve a special need during a special time of year.

“It is our goal that every resident enjoys food on the table and children have toys under the Christmas tree,” Hanna says.

“Donations of any amount can help make a difference right in our own community.”

Hampers were packed at the Joussard Community Hall by county staff, deputy reeve and Enilda – Big Meadow Councillor Lane Monteith, Faust Councillor Robert Nygaard, and Sunset House – Gilwood South Councillor Ann Stewart.

“We thank everyone who was able to assist with deliveries and our FCSS team for making this all happen,” Hanna says.

In previous years, Christmas Angels delivered 66 hampers in 2021, 56 hampers in 2020, 61 in 2019 and 48 in 2018.