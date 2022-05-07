Big Lakes aids CSL Ag Society in effort to upgrade curling rink

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County is supporting a Kinuso agricultural society to help the organization if it is awarded a grant to upgrade the curling rink.

At its regular meeting April 27, council approved a request from the Central Slave Lake Agricultural Society for council to receive the funds if the society is awarded a grant from the Farm Credit Canada AgriSpirit Fund.

The society has applied for a non-matching grant of up to $25,000 to upgrade washrooms upstairs in the curling rink, said Brett Hawken, director of community and protective services.

“Presently, the washrooms are not wheelchair accessible and are outdated,” Hawken said.

Non-profit organizations who partner with a municipal body must have the municipality agree to receive the contributed funds, he added.

“The society is requesting that Big Lakes agree to receive the funding on behalf of the society and is willing to ensure all financial reporting is submitted and completed on time while providing the County with copies of the documents,” Hawken told council.

The society is applying for a grant from $5,000-$25,000, says a letter from Linda Wedmid, a director on the board of directors.

“This is a time-sensitive matter as the deadline to apply for the grant is April 30,” Wedmid wrote.