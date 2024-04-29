Big Lakes adopts $36.4 million budget

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has passed a final operating budget of $36.4 million for 2024.

At a special budget meeting April 17, council approved an operating budget of $36,481,796 in expenses and $38,920,495 in operating revenue.

“Current levels of service will be maintained,” said Joey Sutton, manager of finance.

The budget reflects a 2.5 per cent tax increase and a 2.5 per cent increase for the cost of living allowance (COLA) for staff and grid step increases.

The budget includes more that $1,445,000 in community grants for recreation, museums, seniors’ organizations, community halls, cemeteries, events and sponsorships, clean-up programs, and capital projects.

From that total, Big Lakes will contribute $710,000 to the Town of High Prairie for recreation for various facilities and programs that benefit citizens in both municipalities.

When council reviewed and approved grants during interim budget deliberations in December, several requests did not clearly comply with the grants policy. As a result, the policy will be updated, CAO David Reynolds said.

“We will review and update the policy,” Reynolds said.

“We give out a huge among of money in grants to organizations.”

Council will also re-examine the community upgrade program that was expanded in April 2023 from the former hamlet upgrade program for Enilda, Grouard, Joussard, Faust and Kinuso.

“We will bring this back for another policy review,” CAO David Reynolds said.

He plans to return the proposed amended policy to the council meeting May 22.

Under the revised name, the $1 million upgrade program extends to all nine wards in the county.

Kinuso Councillor Roberta Hunt agreed the policy needs to be updated.

“We do need to review it,” Hunt says.

“It’s a lot of money.

“We need something for the future.”

Joussard Councillor Richard Mifflin agreed.

“We have to look more cost-effective.

North Gilwood Triangle Councillor Jim Zabolotniuk urged council to put more money into reserves for future projects to lighten the burden on taxpayers.

“I’m concerned about future generations,” Zabolotniuk said.

“I’m afraid we’re not going to be livable and affordable as a county.”

Grouard Councillor Jeff Chalifoux added council needs to prioritize and approve projects that benefit a high number of users and gets a lot of usage.

Airth suggested council set a schedule to plan and propose projects.

“We need to bring proposed projects at budget time to consider and approve,” Airth said.

The operating budget shows council will repay the principal on long-term debt in the amount of $547,350, contribute $1,507,500 to capital reserves and $1,891,349 to operating reserves.

After the operating budget, council passed a subsequent motion to withdraw $4,988,758 from reserves for capital project work.

C

ouncil further adopted a capital budget of $11,201,211.

“The capital program reflects new projects, maintenance of existing infrastructure and/or completion of projects underway in 2023,” Sutton said.

Council committed funding for various functions that include:

-Public works bridge projects for $3,738,988.

-Public works road projects for $2,588,801.

-Public works vehicles and equipment for $1,623,000.

-Public works utilities projects for $1,337,506.

-Fire services projects for $695,500.

-Public works land projects for the Spruce Point Park marina for $526,327.

-Public works community upgrade projects for $429,939.

-Administration projects for $128,400.

-Public works airport projects for $120,750.

-Public works land projects for $12,000.