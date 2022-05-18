Big, bright and beautiful!

Those three words best describe this week’s art projects completed by High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School Art students. Most of the techniques learned in class are new to students, yet they approach their projects with the bravado of pros.

Alexis Bissell’s drawing ‘drips’ with Grade 12 talent, evident in her E.W. Pratt High School Art 10 class project exploring light, shade and shadow against pattern. Grade 11, Art 20 student Noah Brewer proves beyond doubt he understands clearly the effects of light, shape and shadow, against bewildering patterns, in his pencil drawing. Grade 11, Art 20 student Misty Anderson explored basic forms, of this free-flowing sea creature, using her exemplary pen and ink skills. Grade 12, Art 30 student Bethany Cunningham followed step-by-step instruction in her rendering of the famous singer/songwriter, “The Weeknd”. The cartoon was not complete until she included her own very special touch using felt markers. Gracie Anderson had no problem making a political statement in support of Ukraine using watercolour and her Grade 12, Art 30 skills.



Grade 10, Art 10 student Jesse-James Anderson explored infinite colour variations in his watercolour sunflowers, in support of Ukraine. Grade 12, Art 30 student Katherine Wooten involved symbolism of Greek mythology to create this pencil and conte crayon drawing. Grade 10, Art 10 student Ally Shaw flawlessly created atmospheric perspective using acrylic paint, craftsmanship and creativity, for her assignment.