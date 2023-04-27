Better late than never! April 27, 2023 · by Admin2015 · 0 R.J. Grievson, of the High Prairie Renegades, received two awards he won in the 2022 high school football season in the Mighty Peace Football League, announced Oct. 29. He received the trophies April 20 at a brief ceremony at E.W. Pratt High School. Grievson holds trophies for the Most Outstanding Player Award and the Quarterback of the Year Award. Left-right, are coach Tyler Bell, Grievson, Renegade assistant coach Cody Herr and Renegade head coach Tom Duchesneau. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email