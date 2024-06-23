Best bargains in town!

For anyone looking for bargains and treasures at a garage sale, High Prairie was the place to be June 1! High Prairie Community Garage Sale was organized by the High Prairie Royal Purple Elks. Royal Exalted Ruler Colleen Greer says people were encouraged to hold their garage sales on that day to make it easier for shoppers and generate more shoppers for the sellers. “We organized the event to create community spirit, vendors and attract people into town looking for garage sales,” Greer says. “It was an excellent start to a make it an annual event bigger and better.” Vendors were located in parking lots of the High Prairie Legion and Second Wind Boutique beside St. Mark’s Anglican Church. Vendors at Second Wind were pleased with sales, Greer says. Annual community-wide or town-wide garage sales are held in various communities across Alberta and Canada.

One vendor set up a garage sale location in the parking lot by the High Prairie and District Museum. Left-right, are vendor Michelle Payan and shopper Daniel Anderson.

Several tables were located by the Second Wind Boutique by St. Mark’s Anglican Church. Left-right, are June Deynaka, Dennis Deynaka, High Prairie Royal Purple Elks Exalted Ruler Colleen Greer and Kaylee le Roux.