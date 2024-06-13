Berwyn council Odds & Ends

At its May 23 meeting, council directed administration to seek proposals for the operation of the Berwyn Campsite for the 2024 camping season . . . Council directed administration to set up a competition inviting residents to name the new playground and park area and to also seek sponsorship opportunities in the community . . . Council heard from a resident, who requested to be permitted to erect a four-foot fence to accommodate medical needs. Council directed administration to modify the existing development permit to allow the four-foot fence. The bylaw currently allows for a three-foot fence in front yards . . . Council directed administration to bring the rules and applicable bylaws to the next meeting in order to discuss Atco Electric and Atco Gas franchise fees . . . Council approved Mary Willemsen to serve on the Village of Berwyn Library Board.