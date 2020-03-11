Benefit concert March 14 for cancer victim

Susan Thompson

South Peace News

An upcoming benefit concert is being organized to help cover some of the costs of cancer treatment for Sandi Smith.



Smith works at the Mac Liquor Store in Peace River and is fighting Stage 3 lung cancer.



“Medical travel has been proven to be quite costly, as she has no vehicle. Family has helped as much as they can, and Sandi needs help with the costs associated with her treatment,” says benefit organizer Kyla Lavoie.



Lavoie says she thought about organizing a GoFundMe, “But a concert seemed much cooler.”



The event will feature a silent auction, a 50/50 draw, live music and dancing. Ricky from the band Kikbak will be performing.



The benefit will be March 14 at the Belle Petroleum Centre. Tickets are $20. Lavoie is also seeking donations for the silent auction.



She hopes everyone will help Smith by donating to the cause.



“Every little bit helps. Honestly, even $1,000 would make all the difference,” says Lavoie.



“We want to thank everyone in advance for every dollar, donation and contribution. It’s a humbling situation to be sure and the community support has been overwhelming and uplifting to Sandi’s spirit.”