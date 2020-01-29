Bell’s resignation prompts byelection in Falher

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Town of Falher voters may get a chance to elect a new councillor March 16.



The Town has called a byelection to fill the vacancy created when James Bell resigned last December. His resignation became necessary when he gained employment with the Town. It is illegal to work for the same municipality and serve on council.



Council has set nomination day for Feb. 3. Under the new rules governing elections in Alberta, interested residents can now file their nomination papers until noon on Feb. 3. Previously, residents could only file on nomination day, usually between 10 a.m. and noon.



The new rules give everyone a better chance to file papers.



Town of Falher CAO Adele Parker says nomination papers can be picked up at the town office during normal office hours.



If more than one person files papers, the byelection will be called. If only one person files, they are declared the winner by acclamation.