‘Bee’ ready to be entertained!

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

‘BEE’autiful moments deserve to be shared, and Falher’s Honey Festival organizers are asking people from around the region to swarm to their hive to celebrate this year’s event.

The annual festival will be held from June 14-16, with the scheduled events being held on Main Street, Centre Chevaliers, the Falher Regional Recreation Complex, and at both the Falher and Donnelly baseball diamonds.

“It’s a great way to get out in the community, listen to some local talent and for many it’s a yearly Father’s Day tradition,” says organizer Tatum Small.

“People should attend and see what a small but fabulous community we have, bring their children to make new friends and check out all Honey Fest has to offer.”

The event will kick off Friday with a focus on family and community spirit. Bouncy Castles will be at the Falher Regional Recreation Complex from 3:30-8 p.m. Spectators are urged to attend the opening ceremonies at the Centre Chevaliers at 4:30 p.m., followed by supper at 6 p.m., and beer gardens with live music afterwards.

“This year, Smoky River Minor Ball is hosting a showcase which is new,” says Small, noting the ball tournament will run both Friday and Saturday at the Falher and Donnelly baseball diamonds.

Saturday will feature a beach volleyball tournament at Ecole Heritage all day and a Minor Ball Showcase at the Falher baseball diamonds.

Avid runners are welcome to run in the Hicks Fun Run with check-in starting bright and early at 8 a.m. and the run commencing at 8:30 a.m. Interested runners can meet at 510 Main Street for registration.

“We will be having a supper catered by Hines Creek Catering Friday and Saturday, live local music both nights as well,” says Small.

“The main attractions this year are the bee beard, midway and the ball tournament.”

Families, residents, and guests are welcome to congregate at the Centre Chevaliers Saturday morning at 7:30 a.m. for the annual pancake breakfast. From there they can sit along the parade route and enjoy all the great floats registered.

Smoky River Family and Community Support Services will be at the Falher Foods Parking lot hosting its annual Rib and Chili Cookoff with judging happening at 11:30 a.m. Come taste some delicious chili!

Other exciting events will include a midway on Main Street, Mini Market, candle making, and glitter tattoos at the Centre Chevaliers.

“It’s the one festival a year that brings all the kids home from school, all the farmers out of the fields and all the families out to kick off summer,” Small exclaims.

If you would like to purchase supper tickets for either Friday or Saturday, please visit the Honey Festival Facebook page.

The Honey Festival committee is also still looking for volunteers, if you are interested in helping, please phone Small at (780) 219-3567.

For up-to-date on any changes that could occur, please visit the Honey Festival page on Facebook.