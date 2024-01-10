Battle of the Badges Jan. 19 in Peace River

Participants in the 2023 Battle of the Badges gathered for a photo at the event.

A little friendly battle for charity is set to take place later this month in Peace River during the annual Battle of the Badges.

“There is a group consisting of firefighters and RCMP that help organize and put together this event to make it successful,” says Peace River Fire Department Lieut. Drew Keddie.

“This is an annual game, and we plan to continue to hold this game annually.”

The Battle of the Badges Charity Hockey Game will be held on Jan. 19 at 8 p.m. at the Baytex Energy Centre in Peace River. All proceeds will be going to the Peace River Ski Hill, North Peace Society for Domestic Violence, and the Salvation Army Food Bank.

“The way we raise money for these organizations is with the help from sponsors and admission and 50/50 during the event,” says Keddie.

“We think that people should attend this event to come and support and help us support local organizations.

“We feel this is a different event that is something fun and unique for families to come and enjoy seeing the faces of their local and regional emergency services,” he adds.

Admission for the event is $10 per person or a donation to the food bank. There will be a 50/50 draw, concession stand, and the Navigator’s Beer Garden will be open.

“We hope to see this event bring out all ages,” says Keddie. “It’s a family friendly event that has puck throws to include kids and also has the beer gardens open for a fun night out. We feel this is an important event because it brings everyone together and allows the community to see their local and regional heroes in a different aspect.”

Keddie says donations will be accepted, if people want to donate either food items or cash to the various organizations.

The game is expected to last roughly two hours. Keddie urges everyone to come out and cheer on their favourite RCMP or firefighter.

For more information on the event, please contact Keddie at dkeddie@peaceriver.ca