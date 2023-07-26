Baseball tournament returning to Smoky River Ag Fair

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

The much- anticipated Smoky River Agricultural Society Fair will return to the region on the weekend of Aug. 11, with a baseball tournament set to take place all weekend long.

The Smoky River Mudboggers Association Baseball tournament will be hosted by the Smoky River Ryders Riding Club (SRRRC), and it’s sure to attract teams from across the province.

Organizer David Fedick says the tournament will be held from Friday evening until Sunday behind the school in Donnelly.

“”It has been a while since we have been able to do anything, thanks to the pandemic, and this will be a great time for the Village of Donnelly as well as surrounding towns,” says Fedick.

“This will be a great weekend for family and friends to get out play some ball, watch the bogs, and there will be live entertainment in the evenings as well as camping.”

Fedick says the Ryders were asked to run the tournament this year by former organizer Roger Boissonneault and the Ag Society. The group decided it would be fitting fundraiser to hold after their group’s Show and Shine, set to take place in McLennan the weekend before.

“The entry fee is $500 and it goes towards prizes, the community and for helping families and kids in need,” says Fedick.

“Half of the fees will be going to the winners in the different divisions and then we will be giving the Ag Society a per cent and the rest will be kept for our Christmas function.”

Fedick explains SRRRC are planning a Christmas for people in the region where they will help families in need with food, gifts, and other necessities. He says they will be hosting a supper and will be inviting Santa and Mrs. Claus for the children. Their portion of the funds raised by the tournament will be going to this endeavour.

“We would like for the first year of our tournament to keep it at 10 or 12 teams,” he explains.

“If everything goes well, and if we are asked to help the following years, we can determine if we should allow more teams.”

Fedick says the tournament is open to anyone who would like to participate, but ball players have to be at least 16 years of age. Everyone is welcome to come out and cheer. He says they are hoping this will become an annual event for the region.

“On behalf of the Smoky River Ryders, I hope to see teams join us to have a great weekend as well to enjoy all the other events that will be happening,” he says. “The funds raised will be going to great causes. We can’t wait to see you all out for a great time.”

If you would like more information on the tournament or would like to register, please phone or text

David at (780) 837-0979 or Ren Lambert at (780) 291-0771.