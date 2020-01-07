Barkwell named to 4-H Hall of Fame

Sally Barkwell, of Peace River, right, will be inducted into the Alberta 4-H Hall of Fame in May. She stands beside Agriculture and Forestry Minister Devin Dreeshen, left.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A longtime 4-H leader from Peace River will be inducted into the Alberta 4-H Hall of Fame in the spring.



Sally Barkwell was named as one of two recipients announced by Agriculture and Forestry Minister Devin Dreeshen, says a government news release Dec. 23.



“I am honoured and happy to know that my region had nominated me for this prestigious award,” says Barkwell, a 4-H volunteer for more than 20 years.



The 4-H Hall of Fame honours exceptional 4-H leaders for exemplary service, mentorship and volunteerism in their communities.



She will be officially inducted on May 4 in a special ceremony.



Barkwell is a passionate and avid supporter of the 4-H program and values the skills it teaches members, especially communication and leadership.



She says 4-H is an amazing program for her and her family.



“It’s a family program that gives back to the community,” Barkwell says.



“I’m proud to be associated with this and continue to be passionate about 4-H.”



She has worked tirelessly with 4-H Alberta to ensure that the needs of the Peace region are met.



“I’m excited that 4-H continues to be part of the Ministry of Agriculture in the government of Alberta and that we have support for our programs at that level,” Barkwell says.



“Youth development for leaders of the future is the 4-H program mission and I’m pleased that we have dedicated staff and volunteers working on this together.”



She is currently the general leader of the Peace River 4-H Multi Club and served with the club for 21 years.



“I like to see the members grow and become amazing, confident and capable adults,” Barkwell says.



“It’s been one of my volunteer roles that I enjoy doing.”



She has served on the Peace Regional 4-H council is various roles including president.



Barkwell has also been active with the Mackenzie District 4-H council serving as key leader for 10 years.



She has also served on he 4-H Alberta council for five years, two years as treasurer.



Barkwell and another recipient were congratulated by Dreeshen on Nov. 28 at the minister’s office in the Alberta legislature.



“These individuals have contributed countless hours to 4-H and embody its selfless spirit of volunteerism and community building,” Dreeshen says.



Candidates are nominated by their 4-H peers and are evaluated based on their demonstrated leadership qualities, community references and contributions to 4-H, agriculture and their local communities where they live.