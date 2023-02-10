Backs’ lawyer waiting for more disclosure

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A High Prairie woman charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a seven-month-old toddler lat October will have to wait another few weeks to proceed with her matter.

The matter of Kyra Renee Backs was back in High Prairie provincial court Jan. 30.

Judge A. Chrenek set the matter over to Feb. 27 after lawyer Stephen Brophy requested four more weeks.

“There is ongoing disclosure,” Brophy told court.

The judge accommodated Brophy.

“Hopefully, that will be enough time to get full disclosure and then we can proceed,” Judge Chrenek said.

Backs was 29 when she was charged on Oct. 15, 2022 by the RCMP in connection with the sudden death.

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit was called to investigate an incident that is being called a homicide.

An RCMP news release issued Oct. 13 by Cpl. Deanna Fontaine, Media Relations Officer, Western Alberta District RCMP, says High Prairie RCMP received a report from the High Prairie RCMP from the High Prairie Health Complex on Oct 6 about 4:30 p.m.

“… of the sudden death of a seven-month-old male infant from High Prairie that occurred at a residence in High Prairie,” Fontaine said.

“An autopsy was conducted on Oct. 11, 2022 at the Edmonton Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the seven-month-old infant’s manner of death was determined to be a homicide.”

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit took over the lead in the investigation assisted by the High Prairie RCMP, Alberta RCMP Forensic Identification Services and the Western Alberta District RCMP General Investigation Section.