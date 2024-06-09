Back by popular demand

Popular entertainers Richard and Deborah Popovich, of Sylvan Lake, AB performed at Pleasantview Lodge in High Prairie on May 27. Seniors, volunteers, family and friends were well entertained during the show that featured a barrel of laughs, and a music variety of music such as country and lots of humour and comedy. They are well known for their shows on the Alberta Prairie Railway excursions based in Stettler, AB. Above, Richard Popovich mingles in the crowd while performing. Left-right Jerry Stout and Lorrel Johnson.