A&W Burgers to Beat MS Day returns Aug. 20

Two-time Olympic medalist and Canadian women’s national soccer team captain Christine Sinclair is teaming up with A&W for the annual Burgers to Beat MS Day on Aug. 20.

SPN Staff

A battle against multiple sclerosis will be supported at the 12th annual A&W Burgers to Beat MS Day on Aug. 20.



For every Teen Burger sold, A&W will donate $2 to the MS Society of Canada to help those living with MS, says a news release July 28.



A&W is staging the first Take Out Burgers to Beat MS Day to prevent the risk of the coronavirus (COVID-19).



Before the event, Canadians can support the campaign by rounding up their bill with any purchase, by making an online donation at BurgersToBeatMS.ca or by adding a donation when ordering through A&W’s mobile app.



New this year, A&W will also match the value of the Burgers to Beat MS e-gift cards purchased until Aug. 20 as a corporate donation to the MS Society.



A&W Canada hopes to raise more than $1 million for the MS Society in 2020, bringing the campaign total to more than $16 million raised in support of the MS Society of Canada.



“One of the most inspiring things we’ve seen these last few months is a desire from Canadians to give back in their local communities, and our franchisees have been real leaders,” says Susan Senecal, president of A&W Food Services of Canada Inc.



Canada has one of the highest rates of MS in the world, with more than 77,000 Canadians living with the disease.



Women are three times more likely than men to be diagnosed.



On average, 11 Canadians are diagnosed every day.



Most people are diagnosed with MS between the ages of 20 and 49 and the unpredictable effects of the disease will last for the rest of their lives.



For more information, visit mssociety.ca or phone (1-800) 268-7582.