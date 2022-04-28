Automated doors installed at Town of McLennan Library

Access to the McLennan Municipal Library is improved, thanks to a federal government grant and the Town of McLennan.

The McLennan Library Board was successful in getting $13,500 from the Canada Community Revitalization Fund, administered by Prairie Economic Development Canada.

The renovations help improve accessibility and enhance library space. The project includes installment of automatic door openers at the library as well as Town of McLennan front doors, and repainting of the entire library. While 25 per cent of the costs come from the library’s budget, the remaining costs will be funded through the fund.

The library board wrote McLennan council asking for money and they agreed at their April 11 meeting to contribute $1,388.13 to the project, expected to be completed by the end of June. Normally, organizations asking for money from council ask before applying for a grant, but council heard the application was time sensitive.

“It looks good the public sees we are accessible,” said Councillor Margaret Jacob.

Mayor Jason Doris agreed, saying the money requested was “not a big deal” because of the benefits.