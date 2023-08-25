Auger takes on new challenge

Karen Auger

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A kindergarten teacher at Northland School Division is ready to take on the new challenge of being the Division’s new pedagogical supervisor – language and culture.

Karen Auger recently taught kindergarten to Grade 3 at Pelican Mountain School in Sandy Lake. She is Nehiyaw (Cree) and a member of Bigstone Cree Nation.

As Auger embarks on her new role at Northland, she will draw from her many years of experience in education. She has worked as an educational assistant, classroom teacher, vice principal, community response coordinator, and land-based learning manager.

“One of the top priorities for Northland is working with Elders, Knowledge Keepers, and community members when weaving local First Nations and Metis knowledge in the learning experience,” says Cal Johnson, NSD’s acting superintendent of schools.

“This includes focusing on language and culture revitalization. Karen has the experience we are looking for and we are excited to have her work with the director of First Nations, Metis and Inuit Education Debbie Mineault to support this important work.”

Auger is ready for the challenge.

“I am a fluent Cree speaker from Wabasca- Desmarais and have always integrated Indigenous content into the curriculum, while making sure outcomes align with the program of studies and the Truth and Reconciliation Commission: Calls to Action.”

In 2009, Auger enrolled in the Aboriginal Teaching Education Program. She earned a Bachelor of Education – Elementary Education degree from the University of Alberta in 2013. She also completed the Leadership Quality Standard certification and certificates in ‘Teaching Treaties in the Classroom’ from the Office of the Treaty Commissioner (Saskatchewan).