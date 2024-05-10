Attendance Matters winners chosen

Above, is the award-winning poster created by Brianna Leslie, Grade 12, at Peace River High School.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A Peace River High School student is one of four winners in a special poster contest to promote the importance of students to attend classes full time.

Brianna Leslie, Grade 12, was the winner in the Grade 10-12 category in the Attendance Matters poster contest launched by the Peace River School Division board of trustees Feb. 15. Winners were announced April 22.

The winner in the Grade 7-9 category was Khezley Serrano, Grade 8, from Paul Rowe Junior/Senior High School in Manning.

Two students from Breaking Point Colony School in the Manning area were the winners in the youngest categories.

Patrick Stahl, Grade 3, was the winner for students in kindergarten to Grade 3 while Kady Stahl, Grade 6, was the winner for Grades 4-6.

PRSD received 180 submissions that were evaluated by the school board.

Board chair Crystal Owens and the board appreciate all students who took the time to create posters.

“Congratulations to the winners and thank you to each and every student who entered our contest.”

The poster contest was part of an awareness campaign on social media and the PRSD website to promote the benefits of students who attend classes full time.