ATCO grants helps M.D. offset cost of EV stations

ATCO presents a $15,000 cheque to the M.D. of Smoky River council on Dec. 1. Left-right are councillors Andy Trudeau and Raoul Johnson, ATCO’s Barry Himer, ATCO’s Carol Broadrib presenting Reeve Robert Brochu with a cheque, and councillors Paula Guindon, Gilles Roy, and Alain Blanchette. The money will help partially fund the two new electric vehicle chargers that are at the M.D. of Smoky River’s administration building at Falher.

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

The M.D. of Smoky River council were happy to hear they were recipients of ATCO’s 2023 Clean Energy Community Fund.

The municipality applied to the program to help fund their recently installed electric vehicle chargers at their administration building in Falher and were recipients of $15,000 to help fund the project.

“The M.D. was committed to the project, so any money coming back our way is a huge plus,” says Reeve Robert Brochu.

“The M.D. had an opportunity to provide the community with an EV charging station at a reasonable cost due to federal and provincial grants being available, so we decided pursue that opportunity.”

Brochu says the funds received from ATCO will help to reduce the amount the municipality was going to contribute to the project – a project that was 40 per cent funded by another grant late last fall. The municipality installed both a Level 2 and Level 3 charger on the west side of the administration building, both expected to be operational in early 2024.

ATCO Electric president Melanie Bayley says this fund aligns with ATCO’s belief in a sustainable future involving energy efficiency and the adoption of innovative solutions to better serve communities.

“For ATCO, sustain- ability is more than an aspiration; it is interwoven with our strategy, our day-to-day operations, the products and services we provide, and part of our community investment endeavours,” says Bayley in a recent new release.

“We are proud to be at the forefront of the energy transition, and in a position to provide financial support to organizations and municipalities who are looking at ways to decarbonize and lower GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions.”

ATCO’s Clean Energy Community Fund is awarded to municipalities, non-profits, and schools across Alberta that are within an ATCO Gas or ATCO Electric service area.

Other recipients of the award include Smoky Lake, Trochu, Linden, Diamond Valley, Castor, Stepping Stones Crisis Society, SAIT, Our Lady of the Snows, New Myrnam School, Midlandvale Community Hall, and Banff’s Royal Canadian Legion.

“We will consider energy efficiency grants in the future, depending on current circumstances,” says Brochu.

The municipality has been working in recent years to reduce their energy consumption and to be leaders in the regional movement to adapt and plan for the issues linked to climate change.