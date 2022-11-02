Aspeslet wins Edwin Parr Teacher Award

Peace River School teacher Neve Aspeslet, middle, received the Edwin Parr Teacher Award from the Alberta School Boards Association for Zone 1 (northwest Alberta). Standing beside her is Peace River School Division Supt. Adam Murray, left, and Springfield principal Gail McNabb.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A Peace River school teacher has won a top award for working in the first year in the profession.

Ecole Springfield Elementary School teacher Neve Aspeslet won the Edwin Parr Award presented by the Alberta School Boards Association for the northwest zone (Zone 1), says a new release from Peace River School Division.

Aspeslet taught Grades 2 and 4 during the 2021-22 school year at Springfield.

She was more than delighted to win the award.

“I was honestly shocked and overwhelmed with gratitude,” Aspeslet says.

“This award would have never been possible without the awesome staff at Ecole Springfield School.”

Aspeslet received her award Sept. 21 at a ceremony in Peace River.

The Edwin Parr Teacher Award annually recognizes excellent teachers in their first year and honours one teacher in each of the six zones.

“I want to thank everyone at PRSD for supporting me throughout my first year,” Aspeslet says.

PRSD chair Delainah Walker and the board say Aspeslet deserves the award.

“This is a monumental achievement and Peace River School Division couldn’t be happier for Neve,” Walker says.

“Recognized for the dedication to student learning, Neve has gone above and beyond during her time as a teacher and this award is proof of that.

“She won over her students with wonderful interactive lessons and she built community within he classroom.”

Teaching at Springfield, Aspeslet garnered a respectable reputation and made a lasting impression on her students.

Creating a classroom culture that was built on support, encouragement and individuality, she developed a space where students were able to absolutely thrive in.

Known for utilizing technology to bring Indigenous cultural learning into the classroom, Aspeslet often integrated the Cree language into her instructional time.

She also participated in school-wide cultural events such the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation and Metis Week, while she also implemented extension activities in her class.

Relationships she built will all members of the school community have been positive and inclusive and she has left a lasting impression on many.

Supt. Adam Murray also commends Aspeslet.

“Neve is a special teacher,” Murray says.

“It’s like she’s been teaching for 25 years.”

He adds Aspeslet inspires her students to learn.

“She had 100 per engagement from her students for the entire school year,” Murray says.

“When you walked into her classroom you could tell every student had deep respect for Ms. Aspeslet.”

She currently teaches kindergarten in Edmonton.

Aspeslet plans to return to the Peace Country soon and would love to be part of the PRSD family again.