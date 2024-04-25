Artists of same feather flock together!

Art is for the birds at High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School . . . but not without a cause! Actual birdhouses, as well as images of birdhouse projects, will be shown way over in Toronto. There, they will be considered for the Worth Gallery’s Birdhouse Decorating Contest. The Worth Gallery is a commercial gallery, curated and owned by Adrian Hayles, situated on what is considered to be the most popular city street in the world: Dundas Street. So be prepared, Toronto Art World! E.W. Pratt Art students are movin’ in!