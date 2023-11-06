Artists invite you into ‘their’ world! November 6, 2023 · by Admin2015 · 0 Students at E.W. Pratt High School in High Prairie continue to explore a world only limited by the imagination of artists and far they want to go. The class is instructed by Rhonda Lund. Grade 12, Art 20 student Sherilyn Brule created a wonderful setting for her skeleton portrait study using pencil crayon and a fine tipped marker. Grade 10, Art 10 student J-lyn Clubb created a spectacular line and pattern study using felt markers. Grade 10, Art 10 student Connor Anderson skillfully applied value scales with colour using pencil crayons and markers. Grade 10, Art 10 student Jenna Lennie created a new world from line, pattern and felt markers in her assignment. Grade 10, Art 10 student Alia Sherkawi studied facial proportions with the addition of her wild imagination and felt markers to make his picture. Grade 11, Art 20 student Olivia Hopps provides anatomical detail, for added interest, in her pen and ink, Halloween portrait assignment. Grade 11, Art 20 student Yulia Kovalenko fearlessly created striking patterns in her complimentary colour assignment, using pencil crayons. Grade 11, Art 20 student Tatiana Willier-Cardinal observes leaves – carefully – to her splendid pencil crayon drawing from real life. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email