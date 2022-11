Social issues and special events are a popular theme where artists can share their thoughts and feelings. High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School Art students took up Remembrance Day to remind us how people are never too young to remember!

Grade 10, Art 10 student Haley Billings explains both the loyalty and the turmoil of our veterans in her heartfelt pencil drawing. Grade 12, Art 10 student Mya Dwernychuk made a bold but touching statement using felt markers to create an unforgettable Remembrance Day image. Grade 12, Art 10 student Brandy Houle made a sweet and simple – but sad! – Remembrance Day statement using felt markers. Grade 11, Art 20 student Cassius Badger used pencil crayon to create a landscape of traditional symbols of Remembrance Day in his assignment. Grade 11, Art 20 student Ally Shaw used her black and white photo to create her Remembrance Day poster. It is of her great-grandfather: Hollis Olstad, of Edmonton, on the bottom right, with friends Torger and Craig.