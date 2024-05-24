Art students eager to try new techniques

This week, technique is the name of the game for Art students at High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School as they explore different techniques for different watercolour effects. Salt, glue, wax, water! Every material under the sun can be added to the process of watercolour art. Students receive instruction from Rhonda Lund.

Grade 10, Art 10 student Georgia Halldorson used wax crayon, wet-on-wet and wet-on-dry techniques with watercolour to complete her Art 10 assignment. Grade 12, Art 30 student Ally Shaw used cautious wet-on-dry blending technique to develop a rich colour scheme for her serendipitous watercolour assignment. Grade 10, Art 10 student Madina Sharkawi used watercolour and a splattering technique in her study of impressionism. Grade 12, Art 30 student Sherilyn Brule experimented with wet-on-wet, dry brush and wet-on-dry techniques for her watercolour landscape assignment. Grade 10, Art 10 student Joachim Aquino created a moody image while exploring wet-on-wet and wax crayons for special watercolour effects. Grade 12, Art 20 student Jaycie Anderson used pencil crayon and a wet-on-wet technique to achieve a watercolour ocean scene with jellyfish highlighted. Grade 10, Art 10 student Ava Kachuk used depth and the calming effect of the colour blue to complete her watercolour landscape assignment.