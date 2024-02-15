Art students bit by Valentine’s bug

“Goodbye” with some final works, from talented High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School students of the first semester. “Hello, Happy Valentine’s Day” from new Art students of the second semester at Pratt. Students receive instruction from Rhonda Lund.
Grade 12, Art 30 student Ally Shaw layered Valentines for depth and applied pattern to complete her decorus, felt marker assignment.
Grade 10, Art 20 student Lesley Brule created a Valentine using felt markers, line, pattern and a whole lot of spontaneity.
Last semester, Grade 10, Art 10 student Lesley Brule used polymer clay and acrylic paint to create this delightful relief sculpture.
Grade 10, Art 10 student Julia Fulton-Prince used pencil, with the art element of line, to create an elegant pattern.
Grade 11, Art 20 student Sherilyn Brule was especially imaginative last semester in her acrylic painting of the famed Norval Morrisseau.
Grade 10, Art 10 student Rianna Rain created a watercolour sunset for her Art 10 study of impressionism.
Grade 12, Art 30 student Sherilyn Brule successfully applied her evolved style with rich, natural colour and recognizable Indigenous patterns to complete a Valentine.
Grade 10, Art 10 student Hannah Vance carefully formed, then painted, a polymer clay cartoon, to complete a relief sculpture for her project.
Grade 12, Art 10 student Elizabeth Romick referred to the colour scheme of the 1970s and line styled to complete her Valentine.
Grade 10, Art 10 student Megan Laderoute worked with felt markers, plus line and the principle of pattern, in her Valentine.