Students at High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School continue to explore their creativity and skill through art. In this week’s work, students give timeless themes a new look with familiar feelings. Students work under the instruction of teacher Rhonda Lund. One last poster for the annual Remembrance Day contest hosted by the High Prairie Royal Canadian Legion is also included (see others last week). All art from Pratt is entered into the contest and eligible for prizes.

Grade 12, Art 10 student Kash Young-Callio created a simple but riveting Remembrance message using mixed media. Grade 11, Art 20 student Yulia Kovalenko personalized her pencil crayon portrait study with her love of colour. Just when you thought the era of disco was done, Grade 12, Art 20 student Olivia Hopps brings it back in her pencil crayon! Grade 10, Art 10 student Jordin Peterson give us “the eye” in her pencil crayon study of texture. Grade 12, Art 30 student Angelique Brule used her recognizable style, perspective and vibrant colour in her assignment. Grade 12, Art 30 student Angelique Brule clearly expresses atmospheric perspective in the striking watercolour landscape. Grade 10, Art 10 student Lilli Haggerty studied value scale and drew this pencil crayon drawing. Grade 10, Art 10 student Alia Sherkawi used pencil crayons to create an intentional, cringe-worthy study of a skull. dav