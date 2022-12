High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School Art students should get what they want for Christmas as long as the big man in the red hat and the white beard gets a glance at their art! After all, they have “gift” for turning an assignment into an act of creativity. Rhonda Lund instructs the students.

No art display would be complete this time of year without you-know-who, courtesy of Grade 10, Photography student Blake Weber. Graffiti is a good thing when Grade 12, Art 30 student Jorja Bilyk does it with felt markers! This art form is very popular with students. Grade 11, Art 2 student Cassius Badger reinterpreted the work of Norval Morriseau in his own way using acrylic paint. Grade 12, Art 20 student Misty Anderson turned two-point perspective into an imaginative outer space work using mixed media. Grade 10, Art 10 student Danielle Fortier seems bent on giving the viewer dizzy spells in her felt marker perspective study. Brecklin Shaw-Wilier took one-point perspective to the perpetual limit in her Grade 10, Art 10 pencil crayon study. Grade 12, Art 10 student Brandy Hole applied her understanding of Metis artist Norval Morriseau in her acrylic painting. dav