Another Easter tradition continues!

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

If your child is a big fan of the Easter Bunny, make sure to head out to Harmon Valley Hall to have breakfast with the rabbit.

The annual Breakfast with the Bunny Easter celebration will be held by the Harmon Valley Ag Society and Northern Sunrise County/Nampa Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) on March 30 from 8:30-11:30 a.m.

“The event was created before my time, it has been a long-standing tradition for the community of Harmon Valley, says FCSS director Amber Houle.

“We come together annually to host this free event for the community. It’s a great partnership, Nampa/Northern Sunrise County FCSS coordinates the Easter hunt, crafts, glitter tattoos and the visit with the bunny, while the Ag Society oversees the breakfast portion,” she adds.

Donations will be accepted by FCSS for the Nampa Community Pantry Program. Any non-perishable food item is welcomed.

“Breakfast with the Bunny is a free opportunity for families to connect with one another as well as other families in the area,” Houle says.

“It’s also a great opportunity for the community members in Harmon Valley to come together and meet their neighbours.”

Houle says everyone is welcome to attend the Breakfast with the Bunny event, and they will also have the community van for people ages 55 and older. To arrange a seat on the van, please call Amber at (780) 625-3287 by Wednesday, March 27 before 4 p.m.

“Community events allow community members to connect with one another and as they are often free or low cost, they are accessible to everyone,” Houle says.

“Easter is a time for connection and this event does just that,” she adds.

The breakfast typically has a traditional pancake breakfast complete with scrambled eggs, sausage, and bacon.

“Self-guided Easter themed crafts will be available on site,” says Houle. “FCSS supplies the craft supplies and a demo craft, so participants know how to make their Easter themed creations. We usually have three or four craft choices available on site.”

The organizations are hoping to have at least 150 people come out to have Breakfast with the Bunny, so Houle says to make sure to make it a part of your weekend plans. She says to consider bringing an item or cash donation for the Community Pantry.

“The Community Pantry program serves residents of Northern Sunrise County and the Village of Nampa who are struggling to make ends meet,” she explains.

“The program collects non-perishables and hygiene products that are dispersed to people in need. By aligning the Community Pantry with a community event, we feel that it brings attention to this wonderful service for the area.”

Houle urges everyone to go to enjoy a free pancake breakfast with your family. Each child receives a goody bag to bring home with them.

For more information on this event, please phone (780) 322-3954 or (780) 322-2625.