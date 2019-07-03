Annual trail ride for Multiple Sclerosis raises over $50,000

Riders heading out. Photo credit: Barry McLachlan

Susan Thompson

Express Staff

The 35th annual North Peace MS Chapter Trail Ride was a success again this year despite a slight dip in numbers.



The annual trail ride helps raise money to find a cure for multiple sclerosis.



The trail ride kicked off with early registration at 7:00 pm Friday June 14.



Saturday started off at 8 am with a pancake breakfast and registration before leaving Tangent Park at 11 am.



The ride is about 13 miles long.



“At the midway point of the ride riders were provided with lunch and took an extended break to cool off and rest their horses before returning to Tangent Park for a barbeque beef on a bun supper where they were joined by many other area residents,” says organizer Barry McLachlan.



“Approximately 50 riders participated and in the neighbourhood of $50,000.00 was raised for the fight against MS,” says McLachlan.



“Overall the Trail Ride was a resounding success and enjoyed by all. This worthy fundraiser would not continue year after year to be such a success without the tireless work by the organizers and the dedication of our faithful riders and generous donors. It is great to be a member of such a caring community,” McLachlan says.



“The MS Ride is so great!” says Sharon Pinard.



“From the way the funds are used and the great job the organizing team does, to the day in the saddle with many faces we see year after year, it’s a fundraising event I look forward to every year.”



“With my first ride 20 years ago, I didn’t know I knew anyone affected by Multiple Sclerosis. Today I know better,” says Pinard.



According to the MS Society of Canada’s website, Canada has one of the highest rates of multiple sclerosis in the world with an estimated 1 in 385 Canadians living with MS.



MS is currently classified as an autoimmune disease of the central nervous system (brain, spinal cord) that attacks myelin, the protective covering of the nerves.



Myelin is needed for nerves to transmit nerve impulses, and damage to myelin caused by MS can lead to a variety of symptoms such as extreme fatigue, lack of coordination, weakness, tingling, impaired sensation, vision problems, bladder problems, cognitive impairment and mood changes.



There is currently no cure.