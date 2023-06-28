Annual Falher Honey Festival delights thousands who attend

Dan Labrecque of Dan the Stickman of McLennan took part in the Honey Festival parade to show some of the services his business offers.

Emily Plihal
Local Journalism
Initiative Reporter

Falher’s much-anticipated annual fun-filled Honey Festival took place last weekend and residents and visitors to the area were pleased with all of the events available to partake.

Much to the delight of Falher residents, the festival returned to Main Street this year, a request many have made to organizers since it was moved to the Regional Recreation Complex.

“I love that the Honey Fest was back on Main Street this year,” says Joe-Anne Emard, adding that one of her favourite parts was the outdoor market.

“The rides and bouncy castles were perfect entertainment for my 11-year-old and any child I know who attended. My favourite part was the stage and outdoor music festival.”

The festival featured four amusement park rides, an axe throwing competition, a market for all home-based buisesses, and bouncy castles for the kids to enjoy.

“We attended the Honey Bee Festival,” says Jeannette Laflamme. “We had our grandchildren with us and they had a blast, it was a very well-organized event and we loved that everything was on Main Street.

“It was great to have the beer gardens close so we could hear the entertainment. We would like to thank everyone involved who worked so hard organizing this wonderful event,” she adds.

Event organizers were careful to make sure they had a little bit for everyone, with both a weekend-long baseball tournament and a one-day beach volleyball tournament held for sports-minded enthusiasts.

“I hope that next year they do the same but maybe with the stage more central to the rides and beer garden,” says Emard.

“Then they can direct it towards the midway during the day. Overall, for me, the feeling was nostalgic but better than any other I’ve ever attended.”

Special suppers were held both Friday and Saturday evening, along with pancake breakfasts on Saturday and a special breakfast for dads on Sunday.

“My daughter had a great time,” says Tara Gagnon.

“The rides were fun, and she loved the mini market. My son, Andre, enjoyed watching baseball.”

Beer garden visitors had a great time, listening to dozens of live entertainers through the weekend.

The annual festival is the region’s way for local people to kick off and celebrate the beginning of summer in the area.

André Rioux, left, and Valerié Gauthier did their part manning the BEEr Gardens door for the Busy Bee Daycare at Honey Festival.
Honey Festival enthusiasts ride Reckless on Main Street June 17. The ride made a few children giggle, and a few very nervous. Nonetheless, a good time had by all!
Ballistic was one of the most popular rides with the children at the midway on June 16-17. The ride had lineups throughout the day. Many children had more than one ride.
One of the most popular items with the adult crowd was the Show and Shine exhibit that took place on Main Street in front of Venture Parts.
Raymond Gagne and Joanne Burt introduced a western flavour to the event by riding their horses in the Honey Festival Parade June 17.
An unnamed gentleman spruced up an old John Deer tractor for the Honey Fest Parade. Looking like the day it was bought!
Neil Cotton gives the thumbs up to riding on the Rocky Mountain Equipment float at the Honey Fest parade on June 17. Many businesses see the parade as a terrific advertising tool as well as supporting a community event.
Martin Deerline employee Johan Kruger and his wife, Antoinette, drive the company’s side-by-side in the Honey Festival Parade June 17.
Girouxville Co-op came out in full force with an antique truck driven by Norm Guerrette. Their mascot, Cooper, manager Kim Girard, and Renee Castonguay enjoyed throwing candy at the crowd.
ATB Financial was promoting a very important message – “Bee Kind”. They decorated their float to celebrate both Honey Festival and Pride Month.
Village of Donnelly Mayor Myrna Lanctot is driven by her husband, Gerry, during the Honey Festival Parade on June 17. Many municipalies make their presence known by entering the parade.
Smoky River fire chief Marcel Maure was speeding around in the department’s fancy wheels. He says the machine is not cut out to fight fires!
Alexis Gagnon is pictured with the Girouxville Co-op Mascot after the Honey Festival Parade on June 17.
Jenna Loewen was one of the first singers to take the stage on June 17 in the BEEr Garden tents at Honey Festival. Both Anglophone and Francophone music was played to delight the crowd.
Andre Gagnon and Connor Lilley attempt their hands at the Axe Throwing game at Honey Festival, held on Main Street. Plenty of skill is required in this game of skill.

