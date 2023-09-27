Annual Evening of Elegance raises money for Smoky firemen

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

Smoky Emergency Response Team Society is welcoming you to enjoy a night of delicious food and wine at this year’s Evening of Elegance, returning to Falher Nov. 4.

“It’s a fundraiser for the society to help with firefighter retention,” says regional fire chief Marcel Maure.

“It also assists with purchases and to enhance firefighters’ training,” he adds.

Cost to attend the event is $120 per plate. Attendees are expected to follow a business casual/formal attire dress code.

“For the price, you get an amazing five-course meal paired with five different wines,” says Maure, adding it is a very popular event in the region.

“It is a different style of event, and it supports the local volunteer firefighters.”

The event will be held at the Emergency Services Building in Falher. The highlight of the evening is a wine and food pairing. The night will commence at ‘1700 hours’ as the fire chief says, for layman 5 p.m.

For those interested there will be a silent auction and potentially a live auction to bid on items of interest.

If you would like to attend the Evening of Elegance, tickets can only be purchased online at https://winepairingevening2023.rsvpify.com. Only 100 tickets are available, and they sell out quickly, says Maure.

“We would like to thank all the sponsors and attendees that have supported this event and continue to support the local fire department,” says Maure. “By attending, it shows the members of the department that the community appreciates all that we do.”

Maure adds they are also always looking for additional firefighters to join the department.

If anyone is interested in joining the department to help the community, they can stop by the fire hall at any time.