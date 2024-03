Family Day on Feb. 19 in High Prairie featured several activities for all ages, from young families to seniors. Events kicked off with a pancake breakfast at the Children’s Centre co-hosted by the Children’s Resource Council, Big Lakes County Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) and High Prairie Fire Department. Other events included a free family swim at the High Prairie Aquatic Centre and free shinny hockey at the Sports Palace.

Landon Lariviere, 10, of High Prairie and his cousins, Maise McPhail, 6, and Zach McPhail, 8, get ready to play free shinny hockey on Family Day in High Prairie at the Sports Palace.

A mother from Tangent and her two young daughters soak and relax in the soothing water at a free Family Day swim at the High Prairie Aquatic Centre. Left-right, are Octavia Tetachuk, 7 months old, Abilene Tetachuk, 7 years old, and mother, Carisa Tetachuk.

Two young brothers and their parents enjoy a Family Day pancake breakfast at the High Prairie Children’s Centre. Left-right, are Ainsley Wood, 6, father Kevin Palachik, Rayne Wood, 3, and mother Sarah Wood.

Elyse Plesuk, 5 months old, has fun with her mother, Stacy Plesuk, of High Prairie, at the Family Day pancake breakfast at the High Prairie Children’s Centre on Family Day.

A mother and her two young children enjoy a free Family Day pancake breakfast. Left-right, are Lena McLachlan, six months old, mother Belinda McLachlan, and son, Cole McLachlan, 4.