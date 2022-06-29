. . .and don’t forget the rodeo!

The fifth annual Spruce Point Park Rodeo occurs July 2-3 at Spruce Point Park Rodeo Grounds near Kinuso.

Action begins at 2 p.m. each day with all the major events of rodeo featured. The rodeo is sanctioned by the Wildrose Rodeo Association and famous rodeo clown Ricky Ticky Wanchuk provides additional entertainment.

Cost to attend is $15 for adults $10 for seniors, $5 for youth 6-12 years while children five years and under are admitted free.

Other events include the Friday night Ridin’ For Reed, Saturday night dance featuring Sweet Tequila, and Saturday night fireworks at dusk.