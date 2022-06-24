All ‘pumped’ up! June 24, 2022 · by Admin2015 · 0 Kindergarten students from High Prairie St. Andrew’s School enjoyed a field trip to the Pioneer Threshermans Association museum June 14 to see how people lived years ago. Above, students were shown people had to pump water instead of turning on the tap. Left-right are Lauren Sharkawi, left, and Briar Odegaard, students in Colette Caron’s class. Please see more photos in next week’s South Peace News. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email