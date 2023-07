Freson Bros. in High Prairie held a watermelon eating contest July 22 in the lobby of the store. Children and adults were invited to take part to see who could eat the most from their slice of watermelon in a timed event. Prizes were awarded from first to third but – really! – everyone was a winner!

Carol Hanlon, above, tastes her delicious slice of watermelon while below, her grandson, Jonathan Calhoon, 14, decided he did not need to take of his glasses for the challenge.