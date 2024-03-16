Chris Clegg

South Peace News

It is not going to be easy, but it will be done!

A new recreation hockey tournament in memory of recently passed Driftpile Cree Nation member Starr Sasakamoose Sr. will be held at High Prairie’s two arenas April 11-14.

However, it will mean a lot more work for recreation staff and public works staff to get the arenas ready in time for the High Prairie Gun and Sportsman Show the following weekend April 20-21.

“I was really excited about this,” recreation director Ramona Rollins told council at its meeting Feb. 13.

The tournament would bring in huge economic benefits for town businesses, much like the Treaty 8 First Nations Cup used to.

“I really don’t want to lose another hockey tournament,” said Rollins.

However, the question quickly arose if staff could remove ice in three days to let the gun show organizers move in and prepare for 400 booths.

“That’s not a question,” said Mayor Brian Panasiuk. “It has to happen. The ice surface has to be ready.”

Council heard public works staff will help with removal of the ice.

“All hands on deck,” said CAO Bill McKennan.

“There is some risk – yes – but we’ll have to minimize those risks.”

Help from other municipalities (Zamboni) is also a possibility, if needed.

It is expected staff may have work around the clock, if required.