Airth elected Big Lakes reeve

Tyler Airth Lane Monteith

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has a new reeve and a new deputy reeve.

High Prairie East – Banana Belt Councillor Tyler Airth was elected for the coming year by council at its annual organizational meeting Oct. 24.

He succeeds Faust Councillor Robert Nygaard, who served the position the past two years.

Enilda – Big Meadow Councillor Lane Monteith was elected the deputy reeve, succeeding North Gilwood – Triangle Councillor Jim Zabolot- niuk, who served the post for the past two years.

Airth was first elected to council on Oct. 18, 2021 and has been vocal on a variety of issues.

“I am honoured to serve as reeve and will work hand in hand with our exceptional team,” Airth says.

“Council continues to prioritize financial stability and the consistent growth of our community.

“Through strong teamwork and shared vision, we are committed to continuing to build a stronger, more resilient county.”

Airth is a farmer and business owner with experience working in the oilfield and forestry industries.

During his election campaign in 2021, he ran on the platform to upgrade infrastructure, attract new businesses and urged council to be transparent and accountable.

“We, as a council, need to be fiscally responsible in our decision making while preserving the services of the county,” Airth said in his candidate profile in the South Peace News issue of Oct. 13, 2021.

Monteith thanked council for supporting him in the secret ballot.

“Serving as deputy reeve for the people of Big Lakes County is a privilege,” Monteith says.

He was first elected to council on Oct. 18, 2021.