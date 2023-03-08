Aid to hire aide! March 8, 2023 · by Admin2015 · 0 The Golden Walleye Classic (GWC) Committee from High Prairie made a $4,000 donation to the High Prairie and District Holistic Palliative Care Society March 1. Money came from funds left over from previous Golden Walleye Classics. Left-right are GWC chairman Ken Sperling, GWC secretary-treasurer Mariah Herben, and Ione Perry, president of Palliative Care. Sperling says when the GWC was first formed a commitment was made to support Palliative Care and they are honoring that commitment. Perry says Palliative Care is in the process of hiring an aide (interviews currently being held) and the funds will be used to offset costs. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email